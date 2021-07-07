Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has said it would leverage on sophisticated technology to enhance effective security and border management in Nigeria.

In a joint communique issued at the end of a three-day senior management retreat in Lagos with the theme: “Strengthening Migration Management Through Best Practices”, NIS in conjunction with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said it was part of efforts to deepen understanding and cooperation in modern border security and management.

The retreat was attended by top management of the NIS, who discussed emerging issues on border security and migration management, among others.

They stressed the need for enhanced development of Migration Information and Data Analysis Systems (MIDAS) infrastructure at strategic service windows, which require huge commitments to regular systems maintenance and servicing to ensure operational effectiveness and efficiency.

The two agencies also resolved to commit themselves to delivering a safe, humane and orderly border control system across service windows to improve migration experience.