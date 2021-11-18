The National Identity Management Commission has lamented the recent reports of purported inability of the Nigerian Immigration Services (NIS) to verify National Identity Numbers (NINs) of passport applicants, saying it has shown that the alternative verification channels provided are not being utilised to serve their teeming customers.

According to NIMC, head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Olagoke, the NIS to needs to leverage on these channels and the jointly agreed offline method for handling NIN verification requests for passport applicants.

“All existing and prospective verification agents (all agencies of the government and the private sector) are expected to utilise these available channels including the mobile web service (MWS) to verify the identities of their customers.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that the improved NIS slip and mobile ID app are credible and reliable channels to carry out NIN verification services. With focus on the digital economy policy of the Federal Government, the commission will continue to offer innovative solutions for digital ID usage and seamless services to support identification for development,” the statement said.

The commission restated its responsibility and commitment to offer identification services to the general public in accordance to the NIMC Act No 23 of 2007, stressing that it has continued to enroll all Nigerians and Legal Residents for issuance of the NIN whilst providing authentication platform for the verification, validation and confirmation of the unique identity credentials issued.

It said that as part of ensuring excellent service provision and mitigating some challenges, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) recently secured the approval of the President, Muhammad Buhari, to upgrade the NIMC infrastructure and strengthen the capacity of the Commission to deliver on its mandate.

In the past one year, NIMC launched improved NIN slip with QR Code and MobileID app to ensure that alternative channels for identity verification are provided.

ADVERTISEMENT

nels put personal identity back in the hands of the ID holder and allows for easier and quick verification by simply scanning the barcode, the statement added.