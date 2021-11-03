Speaker of the State Imo House of Assembly, Paul Emeziem, yesterday, announced the removal of Hon Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele) as the deputy speaker of the House.

The speaker made the announcement following the presentation of a resolution signed by 18 members of the House by Hon Ekene Nnodumele (APC Orsu) calling for his removal.

The speaker, however, did not give reasons for the deputy speaker’s impeachment.

The House also recalled the six members of the House who were suspended on July 8 for alleged un-parliamentary conduct.

The recalled lawmakers are Dominic Ezerioha (APC Oru West), Uche Ogbuagu(APC Ikeduru), Philip Ejiogu (PDP Owerri North), Anyadike Nwosu (PDP Ezinihitte), Kennedy Ibeh (APC Obowo) and Michael Njoku (APC Ihitte Uboma).

The House made the decision following deliberations on the report of the Adhoc Committee set up to investigate the allegations at the committee of the whole House.

Addressing the House, the speaker commended the members who deemed it necessary to bring back the suspended lawmakers.

Emeziem also commended the suspended lawmakers for remaining law abiding throughout the period of their suspension.

He urged them to remember that the House remains an institution of authority which will remain for generations to come and urged them to respect and honour same.

Hon Emeziem commended the governor, Hope Uzodimma for being helpful in achieving the “desired reconciliation.”