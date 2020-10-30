The Imo State government has banned the imposition and collection of all manners of levies in the primary and secondary schools in the state.

Rising from the weekly State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by Governor Hope Uzodimma, the state government warned that any school head (Principal or Head Master) discovered to indulge in such act will be summarily dealt with.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, said that the Executive Council also directed the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to press on the Bank that guaranteed mobilization fee to the contractor handling the Nekede/Ihiagwa Road, which has become an eyesore with the rains, to refund the mobilisation fee without further delay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner equally said that as soon as the rain is over, the government will re-award the contract for the construction of the road to a competent firm.

The Council equally reiterated its earlier stand on the ban on mining by any individuals, companies or group of companies in Imo State, saying that anyone engaging in mining or dredging in the state must first submit an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to the State Ministry of Environment for approval.

Also, the Commissioner informed that the Executive Council approved the setting up of a Committee to be headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Barr. Francis Dibiagwu, to collect every relevant data on private primary and secondary schools in the state for the purpose of having a reliable information that government can plan with.

Adding his voice to the briefing, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Chuck Chuckemeka, said that the contract for the Nekede/Ihiagwa road was not an initiative of the current government, but that of the previous administration.

He said now that the contractor has failed the people after collecting mobilisation fee of N1.4billion, the government has directed that the mobilization fee be refunded to enable her re-award the contract to a more competent and responsible contractor.

He equally said that the State Government was working hard to realise the passage of the 2021 Budget before the end of the year so as to benefit from the gains that will accrue to the states that meet the deadline for timely passage of annual budget from the Federal Government and international donors.