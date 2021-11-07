The Imo Congress of America (ISCA), an umbrella organisation for Imo indigenes resident in the Americas, has reacted to the growing dissatisfaction over non-passage of full anti-open grazing law in Imo State by Governor Hope Uzodimma, wondering the reason for the delay.

The group in a release made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday signed by its president, Engr. Sampson Udeh and secretary-general, Rev. Dr. Reginald Godfrey respectively, urged Uzodimma and members of the House of Assembly to as matter of urgency pass a full anti-open-grazing law to check clashes in the state.

According to them, the southern governors had met on September 30, 2021 in Asaba, Delta State to deliberate on the state of the region with special emphasis on the security situation.

This the organization stated was not unconnected with the growing insecurity across the country occasioned by farmers-herders skirmishes which had led to the wanton killings and destruction of property, including cash crops and other valuables by gun wielding herders and their cattle.

According to Engr. Udeh, their concerns stemmed from the fact that since the inaugural meeting of the governors in Asaba and others, most southern States among which are Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Edo, Anambra, Enugu, Ekiti and Abia states had passed the anti-open grazing laws, leaving out only Imo and Ebonyi states in the South East.

He said the existing law on open grazing in the state was not holistic and called for total ban.

“The law did not go far enough. The law was Law 9, 2006, which was called “a Law to prohibit the grazing of cattle in restricted areas in Imo State matter related thereto.” The anti-open grazing law requested by the southern governors called for a total ban and not restricted or partial ban.

“According to the stipulation of the law, rearing of cattle means breeding of cows and others, taking cattle out for grazing in Owerri Capital Territory with 5km radius measured from Douglas Road post Office, Owerri and every part of Imo state is hereby prohibited.

“Again, according to the spirit of Law No. 6, a cattle rearer cannot take his cattle into cultivated land within Imo State. Anybody who contravenes Section 3 and some of these laws is guilty of an offence and liable to pay a fine of N50, 000. In the case of Section 4, they will pay compensation to the crop owner to cover the total cost of the crops destroyed by the cattle in addition to a fine which may be prescribed by the magistrate court. This is completely clear and unambiguous,” he said.

The group in their resolution as communicated in their statement insists that; open grazing of cattle be banned completely and permanently in Imo State henceforth, adding that development and population growth had put pressure on available lands for food crops and other purposes, thereby increasing the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the state.