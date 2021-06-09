The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of 10 persons in connection with the attack on the country home of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, made the disclosure on Wednesday evening, saying the arrests were made on Tuesday.

According to him, those arrested include a native doctor, 48-year-old Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, who prepared charms for gunmen alleged to be members of the proscribed IPOB and ESN.

Related: Assailants Raze Down Gov Uzodinma’s House

Also arrested were 40-year-old Chinedu Nwakaire a.k.a. One Door, who both have been identified as being part of those who attacked the country home of Governor Uzodinma and some Police stations in the state, even as they have already confessed to the crimes and also stated their roles during the dastardly acts.

Elkana said police operatives had arrested 65-year-old Ezeugo at Ordu Ukwuorji, Mbaitoli local government area, along Onitsha Road, who led them to the IPOB/ESN camp, in a bush close to Njaba River, where the other 9 persons were arrested at their hideout while planning another attack.