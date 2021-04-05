By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command have beefed up security around its headquarters, along Moscow Road in Port Harcourt.

Also, the command also reinforced personnel guarding the Port Harcourt Maximum Correctional Centre, located in the Bundu-Ama area of the state capital.

LEADERSHIP observed that the development may not be unconnected with the Monday morning attack on the neighbouring Imo State Police headquarters, located opposite the Government House in Owerri and the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service where 1,844 inmates were officially confirmed to have escaped.

Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) and several patrol vehicles were mounted at the two ends of Moscow Road, manned by stern-looking security personnel, who barred people from gaining access to their offices in the area.

Some of the offices located along Moscow Road include the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, the Port Harcourt Division of the Court of Appeal, and the Port Harcourt zonal office of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Others affected were the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the National Population Commission (NPC) the Rivers State Housing and Property Development Authority as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) press centre.

Efforts by our correspondent to speak to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, proved abortive.

However, a senior Police officer, who pleaded anonymity, told LEADERSHIP that the blockade of the road leading to the Police Headquarters, was among several other security measures put in place to forestall any attack on the facility and others in the state.