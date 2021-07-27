The Imo State Police Command has repelled armed bandits by neutralising six and arrested 11 others in Omuma town, Oru East local government area of the state.

In a press release made available to LEADERSHIP, which was signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam, the Command stated that at about 1620 hours, armed bandits in convoy of three vehicles were repelled in the town

According to the release, the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang, of Omuma Area Command, was quoted as saying that, the Police moved against the criminals based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in a convoy into Omuma town.

“He immediately alerted the tactical teams of the command who swung into action, ambushed and launched attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, eleven (11) of them were arrested to the station.

“Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor, paid the supreme price. The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which include two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.”

The statement pointed out that the command’s tactical teams and special forces led by ACP Evans E. Shem were combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has warned bandits with penchant for sporadic incursion from neighbouring states to keep off the state or face the dire consequences.