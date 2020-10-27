By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja |



Globally, technology is viewed as the major engine that drives the socio-economic development of every nation. Ironically, most developing countries are yet to nurture the technical skills/capabilities inherent in them to fully domesticate and internalize the technologies they require to provide a good living standard for their citizenry.

This obviously plays out as the needed enabling environment for high impact productivity, training, collaboration, information, resources, incentives that should project them strategically as technologically developed nations have not been sufficiently provided. Africa still remains the continent with the lowest level of technological impact in all aspects of human productive ventures.

This explains why African and other developing countries outside the continent are considered dumping grounds for western technology providers with obsolete and inferior technologies. In order to make up for the technology shortage in the continent, Africans have vigorously resorted to technology transfer for its assimilation, absorption and adaptation.

The director-general of the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), Dr. DanAzumi Ibrahim, who spoke to LEADERSHIP, described technology transfer, according to UNIDO 2004 as the mechanism by which the accumulated knowledge developed by a specific entity is transferred wholly or partially to another one to allow the receiver benefit from such knowledge.

He said technology transfer could also be referred to the process of moving technology from the places of its origination to wider distribution among more people and places. In order words, it means taking or distribution of technology from the place of production/invention to the place of need.

According to him, technology transfer can occur among universities, through inter-agency liaison and through effective linkages between the academia and the industry, and could also be viewed from two stand points – vertical which is internal technology transfer and horizontal technology transfer which is the transfer of technology from one nation to another (external technology transfer).

“Essentially, technology transfer occurs by concerted effort to share skills, knowledge, methods of manufacturing, samples of manufacturing, and facilities among governments or universities and other institutions to ensure that scientific and technological developments are accessible to a wider range of users,” he further said.

The NOTAP boss restated that Nigeria as a developing country, endowed with enormous professionals that can study a technology or process, assimilate, modify and adapt the technology to meet her local needs obviously should brace up with not only adaptation of foreign technology but also the facilitatation of the domestication of indigenous technology for onward transfer to the places of need, saying the nation had depended largely on foreign software developers to power her economy over the years, adding practice had hitherto, rendered an avalanche of technically inclined and capable minds redundant and irrelevant to the economic development of their beloved nation.

“With millions of naira spent by Nigerians to acquire, install, adapt and maintain foreign technologies at the expense and detriment of our foreign reserves, the practice also deprives Nigerians job opportunities inherent in technology development. Most times, these technologies deployed are not sufficiently decoded by Nigerians and therefore experts referred to as after sales men from foreign lands are engaged for repairs and maintenance.

“This is obviously not the case in Asia and Latin America, where technology is bought, assessed by indigenous experts, assimilated, adapted, modified, dismantled and re-engineered to produce an innovative version of that technology fit for its local circumstance and for possible global export. To change the Nigerian narrative of over dependence on foreign technologies, effective collaboration between research institutes within the science, technology and innovation sector in the country can play a key role in technology transfer between the institutions and industry,” he added.

A statement by the agency’s pubic relations officer, Mr Raymond Onyenezi Ogbu said to bridge this gap, NOTAP, an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology saddled with the responsibility of regulating the inflow of foreign technology through the registration of technology transfer agreement was established.

The statement added that over the years, NOTAP had ensured that multinational companies operating in the country promote local content principles of the present administration through upgrading of chemical laboratories of some Nigerian knowledge institutions to ensure that technology is transferred into the country for the economic advancement of the nation.

“It is instructive to note that the Nigerian knowledge institutions who are the direct beneficiaries of technology transfer have started making an impressive output as a result of the intervention by NOTAP. Suffice it to say that technology transfer impacts immensely on both the originating and recipient countries and should be encouraged by all levels of government for a rapid techno-economic development of the country,” it added.