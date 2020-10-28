The existence of persistent disbelief and mythical interpretations of the danger and impact of COVID-19 among Nigerians, despite the awareness of the disease created by federal government through the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is alarming.

In the cities where adherence to these protocols was high in the initial one month of the easing of lockdown, citizens are letting down their guards and this is of grave concern. If most of them fail to adhere to the COVID-19 Protocols provided by NCDC it then remains to be seen how the country could flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Partial to total non-compliance with facemask and physical distancing protocols by some members of the public are observed on our streets. Now, many Nigerians only use facemasks to avoid security agencies or if the place they are going to strictly enforces the facemask wearing policy. According to the NCDC guideline or protocol the public are to adhere to the following measures:

“Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, cover your/mouth and nose properly with a tissue paper when sneezing and/or coughing. You may also cough into your elbow if a tissue paper is not available.

“Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing, Avoid self-medication, report to the nearest health facility when you experience any of the abovementioned symptoms.

Healthcare workers are always advised to observe standard infection prevention and control measures when attending to patients and take a travel history.” The director-general of NOA, Dr Garba Abari, while addressing journalists recently to present the fourth and fifth report of the agency’s observations on its sensitization activities in the fight against COVID-19 called on Nigerians to strictly observe