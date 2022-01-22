Born in 1970, Bosede Afolabi, is a Professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria. She has dedicated over 19 years of her life in improving the lives of mothers and their babies in Nigeria.

Aside her career, Afolabi is a feminist who frowns against women being discriminated. While she does not have the legal power to fight for women, she has focused most of her research on how to tackle some of the challenges they faced, especially during pregnancy, hence, her discovery of physiological and cardiovascular abnormalities in pregnant women with sickle cell disease, including those of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system and vasodilator hormones in pregnancy.

BACKGROUND

Professor Bosede Afolabi, Professor of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Nigeria, was born on the July 5, 1970 in London, United Kingdom. Few years later, she came back to Nigeria for her primary, secondary and university education. She later went to the United Kingdom for her postgraduate training in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) in 1994, but she returned to Nigeria immediately after completing the training in 1998, simply because she is passionate about improving maternal health in her motherland,, Nigeria.

Afolabi who recently won an award of substantial grants to further examine potential treatments in sickle cell and iron deficiency anemia in pregnancy respectively, said she finds it unacceptable that women and children still die from pregnancy and childbirth more frequently in Nigeria than in other countries, and as a female Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, she plans to help change the narrative.

Her contribution to science spans over 19 years, and that her belief in science as a manner of changing and improving maternal health in particular and the world in general, keeps her going.

EDUCATION

I completed my primary education at Corona School, Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria and attended Queen’s College Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria for my secondary education. I trained as a medical doctor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Nigeria.

After completing medical education at Ife in 1992, I did my housemanship at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital between 1993 and 1994 and immediately proceeded to the United Kingdom for my postgraduate training in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (O&G) in 1994.

I returned immediately after completing the training in 1998, as a member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, UK, and joined the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1999. At the time, I was a Lecturer II and also a senior registrar at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

After obtaining my Nigerian (O&G) qualifications in 2001 (Fellowship of the West African College of Surgeons [FWACS] and Fellowship of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (FMCOG), I became a Lecturer I and a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital in 2002.

I have picked up a few other professional qualifications along the way including a Diploma in Medical Education from the Foundation for the Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER), USA as well as a Diploma in Minimal Access Surgery from India.

Most importantly, my highest academic qualification is a Doctorate in Medicine, DM (equivalent to a PhD for doctors), from the University of Nottingham, UK in 2011.

CAREER

My academic career started at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), where I rose from the position of Lecturer II at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, (CMUL) in October 1999 to the position of Lecturer I in September 2002. I became a Senior Lecturer in October 2004, an Associate Professor in October 2010 and a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in November 2016. I am the current Head of Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, CMUL / LUTH, a position i attained in August 2018, and I am a Member of the Senate of the University of Lagos. I have received 14 awards and fellowships to attend various academic and research trainings in the UK and the USA from various organisations.

I have supervised over 20 postgraduate and PhD theses and authored 72 publications, including six Cochrane systematic reviews, multicentre studies in the Lancet and BMJ Global Health, studies in sickle cell pregnancy in PLoS One and the Journal of the Renin Angiotensin Aldosterone system. My focus is on maternal medicine and sickle cell pregnancy and i run one of the largest sickle cell pregnancy clinics in Nigeria.

My contribution to science spans over 19 years and my first publication was in 2002. My belief in science as a manner of changing and improving maternal health in particular and the world in general, keeps me going.

Scientific work and academic publishing is hard work but is also extremely fulfilling. You use different skill sets and learn a great deal. You also need to organise and write out thoughts effectively into words. Data analysis, research methodology, team work and leadership are just a few of the skills required. And of course you get to be more of a content expert in your area of specialisation, but all this hard work is extremely fulfilling because it has great impact on patients and the world. My continuous quest for knowledge, appropriate care of my patients and excellence, are my driving forces.

BALANCING FAMILY AND CAREER

Both men and women are supposed to be concerned about raising their families while trying to excel in their careers.

As a human being trying to excel in my career while raising a family, I ensured I picked a non-traditional partner, asked for help, and delegate, as much as I can afford. I do not drive myself during week days, I have an assistant that does a lot of my paper work, bank runs, etc. I also have someone who cooks and I had a nanny to assist with child-rearing.

PASSION

I am passionate about maternal health and infant/children health. I find it unacceptable that women and children still die from pregnancy and childbirth so much more frequently in Nigeria than in other countries and as a female Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, I have a lot of empathy for my patients.

I am a feminist and it pains me that people do not connect that when you discriminate against women in any way (be it education, politics and even household chores e.g. leaving your sons to watch television and insisting your daughters stay in the kitchen working), you are sending out the message that women are less important. That in turn will also permeate other socioeconomic indices including poorer healthcare, ultimately resulting in more frequent death during their most vulnerable health process, which is childbirth.

For instance, if a woman is not educated, she fails to realise when things are going wrong during pregnancy and may not understand the importance of skilled healthcare such as antenatal care or delivery in a hospital. If she is poor, with no one to assist her, she will not be able to go to the proper place to deliver and end up being treated by unskilled individuals, which increases the risk of her and her child.

I have been able to contribute in improving women’s health with the help of my research. From one of my research works, we were able to discover physiological and cardiovascular abnormalities in pregnant women with sickle cell disease, including those of the renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system and vasodilator hormones in pregnancy.

I won awards of substantial grants to further examine potential treatments in sickle cell and iron deficiency anaemia in pregnancy respectively, and also received international recognition by CNN African Voices based on my work in maternal medicine and anaemia in pregnancy.

CHALLENGES

The challenges as a scientist include those from inadequate infrastructure, lack of training, to lack of funding. As a new lecturer, I had to train myself. I read a lot of research publications and attended any research methodology course I could find. The College of Medicine, University of Lagos, contributed with some capacity building courses but it was not till the last 10 years or so, that they became more frequent and regular. I was also fortunate to be nominated for some international research training courses by my mentors, which really helped me.

Regarding infrastructure, I remember when I was doing my postgraduate doctorate and had to do a lot of the experiments myself as expected, including spinning and separating the blood samples. Some of them needed a refrigerated centrifuge, a very expensive piece of equipment. I had some funding for the research but not enough to buy a new one. So I had to use the one that was existing in the College. This was about 15 years ago. It was an old machine and broke down after every 2 or 3 uses. I became very friendly with the Engineers who helped me fix it each time. There was also a time that my blood samples got destroyed due to power failure and I had to start all over again.

Funding used to be a problem and still is, because there is limited local funding for research and International funding is extremely competitive. Things were not easy for me, as a young scientist, as I had to struggle for everything.

However, things are getting better now. For instance, the University of Lagos now has a budget for a Central Research Grant fund of between N3 million to N5 million that any academic staff with a good research proposal can apply for and get.

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is also doing great, as their funding gets up to N50 million per proposal and people need to just ensure they keep trying with good proposals till they get one.

With these research grants, you would agree with me that the situation has improved to an extent, but could still be better.

ADVICE TO YOUNG SCIENTISTS

Young scientists should have a strong desire to want to improve their environment. They should have a thirst for knowledge, cultivate the ability to work hard and put the necessary amount of graft in before looking for financial gain.

They need to love the work they do and have strong passion for it. If there is no passion, success is not likely. They therefore need to know themselves and what makes them most fulfilled and work in that area.