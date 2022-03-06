Since Nigeria signed the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), there has been a lot of enthusiasm about its effects on the Nigerian economy, as stakeholders said Nigeria’s sugar, cable and copper industries, among others, will largely be optimised under the Agreement.

The AfCFTA entered into force in May 2019. Intra-African trading under AfCFTA officially began in January 2021. To benefit from AfCFTA liberalisation, many countries such as Nigeria and Ghana are developing much needed complementary industrialisation policies to develop regional value chains in automotives, garments, among others.

As it has been noted before, if the AfCFTA is successfully implemented, Africa’s manufacturing sector is projected to double in size with annual output increasing to $1 trillion by 2025 and create over 14 million jobs.

Notably, one of the key objectives of the AfCFTA is to enhance competitiveness at the industry and enterprise level through exploiting opportunities for scale production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources.

Speaking at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Reporter of the Year Award and Presidential Media Luncheon in Lagos, the president of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, said Nigeria’s sugar, cable and copper industries, among others, will largely be optimised under the AfCFTA.

He noted that before now, Nigeria had imported raw sugar from a different continent, saying a phenomenon that was soon to change with the liberalisation dynamics of the AfCFTA.

Data obtained from the National Sugar Development Council revealed that in 2020, Nigeria imported 1,531,473MT of sugar out of the 1,650,000MT demand estimate.

Ahmed said, before the maturity of the Backward Integration Programme under the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan, the AfCFTA would help address sugar importation to develop the country’s current sugar capacity.

According to him, refined sugar in retail packs is banned but refinery operators undertaking Backward Integration Programmes in the country are allowed to import specific quantities of raw sugar in quotas to be approved by the president.

“Raw sugar can be gotten in commercial quantities from countries such as Sudan and Egypt and that would help develop both Nigeria’s and the Continent’s economy.

“Already, we have strong cable manufacturing companies but the raw materials to produce cable, copper and a host of other items critical to manufacturing would be sorted under the AfCFTA,” he pointed out.

Ahmed stressed the need to move faster with environmental, institutional and other matters to drive maximum participation under the AfCFTA, expressing the association’s commitment to helping members improve quality and efficiency in production, to engender competitiveness under the AfCFTA.

The national president of National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture(NACCIMA), Ide Udeagbala, recently, said: “this is a giant leap towards increasing intra-African trade and creating collective wealth. It is also a bold step to take Africans out of poverty.

“We are delighted at the work of the National Action Committee on AfCFTA since its establishment and have been part of its sensitization activities, through the NACCIMA committee on AfCFTA.”

The NACCIMA president promised that the association will continue to push for the full implementation of the agreement and ensure that Nigerian businesses harness its full benefits.

Stressing the benefits of the trade deal, he said, AfCFTA will certainly be an important strategy in its quest to ensure Nigeria’s economic influence on the continent; taking note that Nigerian businesses are already strongly rooted in many African countries.

The CEO of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf said, for the country to be relevant in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, it needs to be competitive.

While underscoring the importance of competitiveness in AfCFTA, Yusuf stressed that this is the very foundation of any conversation about trade because those engaging in it, whether within or outside the country, have no sentiment about it.

He argued that if what one is providing is not competitive in price, it is of no relevance because the consumer is not interested in whether it is made-in-Nigeria or not.

“What one is interested in, is how he or she can maximise what we call ‘utility’ in economics, how he can maximise or benefit from the little money he wants to spend. So, that is why the emphasis has to be on how we can make ourselves competitive,” he said.