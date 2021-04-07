In Serbia, Vaccine Supply Outweighs Demand Amid Mistrust

Serbia has procured enough vaccines for its population but as conspiracy theories fester, many remain hesitant over taking the shots.

With the third-highest rate of inoculations in Europe, Serbia is viewed as something of a Balkan success. But the country has been struggling to find people to vaccinate.

Under Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Serbia has procured enough vaccines to inoculate its population of seven million, but supply is outpacing demand amid vaccine hesitancy.

Vucic announced in early March that Serbia had nearly 15 million vaccines, but by March 25, Serbian authorities told reporters that just 1.3 million people had been vaccinated.

Last weekend, thousands of foreigners from the region crossed borders to get free jabs in Serbia. In three days more than 22,000 foreigners were inoculated.

As Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said later, between 20,000 and 25,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccines in the supplies were due to expire at the beginning of April.

But some criticised the development, including the United Against COVID-19 group, an initiative formed by physicians in Serbia.

In a statement, the association wrote: “The priority should be to organise a campaign for the vaccination of its own population – which does not exist.”

The group also called for the government to tackle vaccine hesitancy, saying it should “systematically fight against the mindless anti-vaccination stances in government-controlled media”.

“I beg you, get the vaccine. We have vaccines and we will have vaccines,” Vucic said, noting that uptake rates were as low as 9.5 percent in some areas.

Serbian epidemiologist Zoran Radovanovic told Al Jazeera that while Serbia’s procurement of vaccines has strengthened the leaders’ ratings, less attention has been paid to encouraging people to accept the shots.

“We have a populist government who thinks it’s more important not to lose votes [than to secure the health of its population],” Radovanovic said.

“That’s why contradictory messages are spread from pro-regime media since access is allowed for both vaxxers and anti-vaxxers.”

According to some analysts, Serbians have the highest rate of distrust towards vaccines and the highest number of so-called anti-vax movements in the region.

In February, United Against COVID-19 filed a criminal complaint against Serbian pulmonologist Branimir Nestorovic for violating the medical code of ethics.

As a member of Serbia’s coronavirus crisis staff group, he had spread falsehoods about the infection “continuously and persistently” to the public via the media, said the association.

He had called the coronavirus “silly” – meaning not dangerous, and claimed that people under 40 could not be infected.

In May 2020 with a newspaper, he called on Serbians, except seniors, to step out into the streets to get infected, claiming the epidemic will end by June 15.