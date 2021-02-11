ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

A total of 64 senior amateur golfers will swing for laurels at the Inaugural GOLFSIXES Nigeria 2021 which will tee-off this weekend at the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club, Mambilla Barrack, Abuja.

The historic golf tournament is already making the TYB IGRCC golf course brimming with social activity in readiness for the event featuring senior Nigerian citizens from 55 years and above.

Prominent Nigerian amateur golfers, such as former ambassador to U.S.A., Hassan Muhammed Hassan; former ambassador to Brazil, Adamu Emozozo; former captain of IBB Golf Club, Ahmed Ahmed Oseni; director-general of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe and former captain of Kaduna Golf Club, Bello Arabi will be part of the competition.

Briefing newsmen yesterday ahead of the event, the chief organizer and former president of Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria (LGAN), Ekanem Ekwueme, said the GOLFSIXES event which is strictly for Nigerian golfers from 55 years above, in recognisation of their meritorious contribution to development of golf in the country, will hold on Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14, 2021.

She said the event which will be a unique and fun-filled display of skills will provide opportunity for the youths and upcoming golfers to tap from seasoned golfers to bring out their best.

“In our quest to recognise our senior players especially those who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of golf, we decided to dedicate this GOLFSIXES Nigeria inaugural tournament to them. This is the first time this is going to happen in Nigeria.

‘We strongly believe that our Senior players can still swing. These seasoned elders have the right attitude and skills that can be tapped by our youths to bring out the best in them as golfers, hence our need to showcase them at this event.

“The event is strictly for 55 and above and it is going to happen at TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club on the 13 and 14 of February, 2021.

The 16 teams of four golfers each will compete in the unique match-play against one another in a friendly atmosphere yet competitive environment with all camaraderie and display of skills between the teams. The 16 teams will be split into four groups with the winners of each group will proceed to the next round of the competition.

The organizer is optimistic that the tournament would be hitch free and well organised with Covid-19 protocols in place to ensure the safety of players, caddies and guests.