Popular microblogging platform, Twitter, has deleted a tweet from the fugitive leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for violating its rules.

IPOB is an outlawed separatist group agitating for the Republic of Biafra away from Nigeria.

Twitter’s deletion of Kanu’s tweets is coming barely 24 hours after the Federal Government of Nigeria suspended the social media platform’s operations in the country including accusing it of double standard and undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

LEADERSHIP reports that the suspension of Twitter was announced two days after Twitter had deleted President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial tweets about the Biafran war, which some Nigerians found offensive.

In the controversial and ‘inciting’ tweet by Kanu on Wednesday, he vowed to unleash terror on Nigerian soldiers deployed to the South-east region.

He also used derogatory words to describe Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, presidential media aides: Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu.

Kanu wrote: “It’s not for the living to respond to the dead but given the lack of reasoning prevalent in the #Zoo Nigeria, I wish to assure @GarShehu (Garba Shehu) , the Jihadi midget @elrufai (Nasir El-Rufai) & that Fulani lapdog Femi Adesina that any army they send to #Biafraland will die there. None will return alive.”

Recall also that the Presidency on Saturday in a statement by Garba Shehu, said Twitter was temporarily suspended not because of deleting Buhari’s tweets alone but for being a purveyor of fake news, which has lead to violence in Nigeria.