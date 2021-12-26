Residents of what used to be Otodo Gbame, a riverine community in Lagos State will not forget April 2017 in a hurry. It was the month police officers stormed the informal fishing settlement and destroyed it.

The Lagos State government said the community was demolished for security reasons because it was home to hoodlums, but rights groups countered the narrative even as many called it a land grab.

Some victims of the forced eviction are still homeless and their stories have been retold in a mini documentary that was screened at the Inclusive Lagos Film Festival.

The festival brought young filmmakers together at the KAP Hub Cinema in Ikeja, Lagos. Eight short documentaries were shown, dealing with the challenge of inclusive urban development.

The organiser of the festival and the co-founder of Rethinking Cities Initiative, Deji Akinpelu, said the festival aimed to throw light on housing, forced eviction and stereotyping of persons who live in poor communities.

“This year’s festival featured quite a number of short documentaries that border on housing, and the issues of forced eviction and issues of stereotyping people who live in poor communities of Lagos as criminals. We’ve been able to screen materials produced by these young people speaking against these stereotypes that they are criminals,” Mr. Akinpelu said.

Some of the characters in the documentaries were studying to be computer programmers and hairdressers when government action disrupted their lives.

Akinpelu added, “we decided to put together this festival, having done quite a number of short content creative materials, in terms of short documentaries actually, created by young people who live in poor communities of Lagos, telling their own stories and the challenges that they face.”

One of the young filmmakers whose film was screened, Tajudeen Moji, said: “Government used to see those that live in slum communities as hoodlums and maybe touts. I came to understand the fact, and I felt like this will be a nice story.”

Moji lived in one of such communities and is unhappy with regular demolitions by the Lagos State government. He wants to use his films and photographs to show that decent and hardworking persons live in underserved communities in the state.

A sustainability researcher, Temilade Sesan, spoke in-between the screening of films at the festival. She was of the opinion that Lagos State needs to accommodate the poor in its urban development plan.

“Many of the communities where there are forced evictions; people have already made a home there, generations of people. There are people who have gone to the university, people who have married into those communities; that is all they know as home.

“We welcome efforts to improve the city, but we don’t improve the city at the expense of people who were living there before, just because they don’t have as much money, or resources or power. So it becomes like a power game.

“In those improvements, we want to carry people along. We want to make room for rich and poor,” Sesan said.

The organisers of the festival believe it is the collective responsibility of the government and citizens to ensure inclusive development in the society.