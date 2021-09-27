As Nigerians prepare for the independence celebration, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Sunday, charged leaders to have the fear of God.

The governor, who stated this during a special thanksgiving service to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary, held at the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo, Ibadan, added that despite the myriad of challenges facing the country, all hope is not lost.

Governor Makinde who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun urged the residents of the state to continue to support and pray for his government to succeed in its avowed determination to uplift the state.

He said: “We thank God for the grace to see the 61st year of Nigeria. Many of us were here last year and, by the grace of God, we are here today.

“There is a lot we need to thank God for. He has been merciful to us and we have received many blessings and grace. We know there are still a lot of things to be done as a country. So, I think as people of God, we should continue to pray for Nigeria, that our good Lord who has started good works with us will be faithful to complete them for us.

“A year ago, we were talking about security here. It was tense in our city and land. I want to thank all of us because we have put hands together to get the security situation much calmer. So, thank you very much for what you are doing to make the security situation much better.’’