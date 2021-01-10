ADVERTISEMENT

By Chinelo Chikelu, Abuja

Indian Diasporas in Nigeria have been awarded the Parvati Bhartiya Saman, the best diaspora for community service, by the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

PM Modi, made this known during his virtual valedictorian speech commemorating the 16th anniversary of the Parvati Bhartiya Diwas (Indians in Diaspora) in Abuja, yesterday.

The award comes in light of the Indian Cultural Association ICA, Lagos, raising and donation of over a N100m, in addition to a 50 Bed hospital complete with equipment and facilities to the Lagos State Ministry of Health, recently, to aid in the fight against COVID-19 in the country. The recognition is the first of its kind to be received by India’s diaspora community in Nigeria.

Speaking at the event, the High Commissioner of India to Nigeria, Mr. Abhay Thakur, applauded the many India Diasporas groups in Nigeria whose collective efforts yielded the recognition.

“In recognizing the oldest organization of Indians in Nigeria, the government of India is saying that we value you; we think about you. The government could see for itself the huge work that was done by the community’s organisation,” said the High Commissioner.

In further commending Indian diasporas in the country, Thakur said about ten Indians have received the titledom of ‘chiefs’ in various kingdoms and provinces in Nigeria, with a Mr. N.G Patel conferred a Member of the order of the Federal Republic MFR, award.

He encouraged all Indians in Diaspora to continuously make their nation proud. “The government of India values the role that you play. What you do cannot be valued in material terms but can only be felt emotionally, spiritually and in many ways as a booster of India’s image and growth across the world. I am confident that you will continue to do more,” said Thakur.

Congratulating the Indian Diasporas on its 16th global anniversary, the Chairman and CEO of Nigerians In Diaspora Commission NiDCOMM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, reiterated a call she made last year for a collaboration between Nigeria and India’s diasporas.

Dabiri-Erewa, in her virtual speech, said both countries have robust and intelligible people-in-diasporas who can make great impact upon collaboration.

“Imagine both diasporas coming together, it will be a powerful combination, a powerful collaboration. I and the Nigerian Diaspora look forward to that collaboration,” she said.

Responding to Dabiri-Erewa’s call for collaboration between both nations’ diasporas, Thakur suggested the exploration of already established linkages of India diaspora community such as Indians Professional Forum IPF, the ICA, and discusses between Indian Nigerian companies and that of Nigeria.

“This can be taken forward provided we generate sufficient momentum in the to diaspora organizations. But we are happy to give an encouraging signal, and I am sure they will find a way,” concluded Thakur.

Noting that there are over 30 million Indians in Diaspora, who have earned reputation for their diligence, discipline and peaceful outlook, President of ICA, A.P Selva Elvis, said they have carved a niche for themselves in their adoptive homes in all possible fields.

“Our Indian community in Abuja is as diverse as our country, and we will continue to contribute to the society both socially and culturally,” said Elvis.

Parvati Bhartiya Diwas is celebrated every January 9, and is dedicated to celebrating India’s in diaspora (of which Mahatma Gandhi was the most popular) who are contributing to the growth of India and their countries of residence.