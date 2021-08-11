The senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the National Assembly, Philip Aduda, has called on the political elite and other stakeholders in the territory to unite for a common purpose of unity and fast-track socio-economic growth and development.

Aduda made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at this year’s World Indigenous Day where the people of the FCT used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to grant the FCT a state status.

The event brought together the nine indigenous tribes of FCT which consist of Amwamwa, Bassa, Egbira, Gade, Ganagana, Gbagyi, Gbari, Gwandara and Koro.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aduda said the only way the demands of the natives of the territory would be met was for political leaders irrespective of their differences to unite.

Also speaking, the chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Candido, urged the federal government to urgently look into the plight of the indigenous people of FCT to avert any agitation that will disrupt peace of the territory.

In a keynote address, Professor Samuel Dada of the University of Abuja, urged government at all levels to always honour social contract between it and citizens to avoid agitations that might lead to breakdown of law and order.

The Commissioner in the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) representing the FCT, Comrade Ezekiel Dalhatu and the coordinator, Coalition of FCT Indigenous Groups, Hon. Kamal Adamu, noted that FCT natives deserve equal rights and privileges by having three Senators, more House of Representatives seats and other political positions as obtained in other states of the federation.

Highlights of the occasion were the traditional display by Amwamwa, Dodon-Mango masquerades and other cultural dance by various groups.