BY BODE GBADEBO AND EMAMEH GABRIEL, Abuja

Immediate past service chiefs and President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees as non-career ambassadors have said that indoctrination and ungoverned areas are the reasons behind thriving terrorism in the North East zone.

The nominees are Gen. Abayomi G. Olonisakin (rtd), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), including a former chief of defence intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd).

ADVERTISEMENT

At their screening yesterday by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC, Bauchi North) at the National Assembly complex, the immediate past chief of defence staff (CDS) Gen Olonisakin told the panel that the solution to insecurity was a multi-pronged approach that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders and tiers of government.

He, however, said such coordinated approach was lacking in a hybrid warfare Nigeria found herself, adding that a national approach must be deliberately put in place to surmount the myriad of security challenges in the country.

Also speaking, the immediate past chief of army staff, Gen Buratai identified many years of religious indoctrination and lack of government presence in many areas as factors fuelling terrorism in the country, adding that the problem started about 30 or 40 years ago which may take up to 20 years to end.

“These are the realities, the truth must be told because this cannot end at the dictates of time and may take another 20 years and that is the truth,” he said.