By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The Arewa Youth Assembly has written to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan seeking for the speedy confirmation of Prof Mahmoud Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had last week reappointed Yakubu for another tenure of 5 years subject to confirmation by the senate.

In a letter signed by the speaker of the youth Assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami said President Buhari has graciously nominated Prof Yakubu as chairman of INEC in line with his powers as contained in the 1999 constitution adding that the current tenure of Prof Yakubu expires on the 9th of November, 2020.

“It will be in the interest of the country and the need for electoral reforms for the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria to reconvene before the expiration date to screen and confirm the INEC chairman.

“This will enable a seamless transition and unhindered delivery of service by the commission particularly knowing there are pending parliamentary elections.

“Most distinguished, it will be the joy of over 50 million Arewa youths if you could access to this our humble request,” he added.