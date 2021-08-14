The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has again cautioned the public to beware of fake employment merchants and racketeers on social media.

The commission also warned the public against fake employment websites and the issuance of fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the commission.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP on Saturday in Abuja noted that the scammers were circulating the commission’s old recruitment advertisements and notices on the social media with the obvious intention to lure and dupe unsuspecting members of the public with attractive offers of employment.

INEC unequivocally dissociated itself from the antics of the scammers and fake employment merchants and reiterated the fact that its recruitment portal is no longer active.

Okoye said the portal was shut down the moment the commission suspended its recruitment exercise.

He added that the commission will continue to conduct its activities in the best tradition of openness and transparency.

It also advised the public to discountenance all rumours of recruitment by the commission and treat letters of employment and recruitment purportedly emanating from the commission as a scam.