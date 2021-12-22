The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 1,985 members of its staff nationwide.

INEC in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said that the promotion exercise was in furtherance to its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

The promotion comes on the heels of the 2021 promotion examination and evaluation carried out by the commission.

A breakdown of the figure indicated that 12 deputy directors on Grade Level (GL) 16 were promoted to the post of directors on Grade Level 17, while 78 assistant directors on GL15 were elevated to the position of deputy directors on GL 16.

Also promoted to the assistant director cadre were 92 officers who were elevated from GL14 to GL15, and 971 other senior staff were promoted to Grade Levels between 07-14.

The commission also promoted 753 junior cadre staff between GL 03-06 nationwide.

