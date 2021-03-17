ADVERTISEMENT

By Tunde Oguntola |

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) appealed to the National Assembly to ensure expeditious consideration and speedy passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, who made the appeal yesterday in Abuja at the consultative meeting with labour unions and professional associations on the proposed expansion of voter access to polling units in Nigeria, said the Bill is critical to its work because it is the legal framework that governs its activities.

In addition to voter access to Polling Units, Yakubu said the commission has been reassured by the National Assembly that works on the Bill will be concluded in the next few months.

“Let me once again appeal to the National Assembly for expeditious consideration and passage of the Bill. In addition, we are also preparing to engage with the leadership of the National Assembly on the issue of the division, revision and alteration of electoral constituencies in Nigeria. The Commission’s discussion paper on the matter is being finalised.

“Let me once again reassure Nigerians that while we are pursuing the expansion of voter access to Polling Units and reform of the electoral legal framework through the quick passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law, the Commission is also working hard on the resumption of voters’ registration”, he said.