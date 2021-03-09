By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will set a standard with the 2023 general election as it will be different from all previous elections in terms of preparations and readiness.

Speaking at a meeting with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday in Abuja, the chairman, INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, said that the two elections conducted this year met the standard for credible elections.

Yakubu said the commission is committed to deepening the culture of planning for elections.

He stated that the current five-year plan covering the period 2017-2021 expires this year.

He said: “For this reason, a Committee involving the participation of some Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) was inaugurated a few weeks ago to review the Strategic Plan (SP) and the Strategic Programme of Action (SPA) to cover the next cycle of five years from 2022-2026.

“The committee is making good progress. Its report should be submitted by the end of this month to enable the Commission engage stakeholders for its validation and subsequent implementation.

“I want to assure Nigerians that this will be accomplished long before the expiry of the current plan at the end of this year.”

He said the RECs have been directed to compile and submit an inventory of all election materials in order to determine shortfalls and take early steps to ensure their adequacy and availability.

He stated only a few states are still outstanding and reminded the states that are yet to make their submissions to do so by the end of this week.