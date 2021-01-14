ADVERTISEMENT

By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

An overnight fire outbreak has burnt down a mother including her two children into ashes at Riban Garmu community of Kirfi local government area of Bauchi State.

Hon Abdulkadir Umar Dewu, member representing Kirfi Constituency in the Bauchi State House of Assembly disclosed this to reporters in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the fire outbreak.

The lawmaker while sympathising with the bereaved family said it is too heavy for human mind and eyes to see a mother along with her kids razed into ashes.

Hon Dewu urged the desceased’s family and the community to turn to God in the wake of the disaster that befell them and prayed Allah to forestall future occurence.

Meanwhile, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has condoled with the family of the desceased over the sad event.

The Governor urged members of the community to shun indiscriminate bush burning around this time and pledged more support to the community.

Governor Bala Mohammed donated 250,000 to the family of the victims, saying no amount of money can be equivalent to a human life.

Malam Riban Garmu, who spoke on behalf of the family thanked Governor Bala Mohammed for identifying with them at their most trying moment.

He described the mother of the victims as peace-loving woman who related well with all members of the community until her demise.

An eye witness who spoke to newsmen gave the cause of the flames as electrical spark which occurred at midnight when people were asleep.

He narrated that the fire started out when the desceased and her kids were sleeping, adding that all effort to break the door to save them proved abortive.

He narrated in tears that “we can hear them screening for help until the fire consumed them to ashes.”