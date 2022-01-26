Top fertility expert in Nigeria and managing director, Nordica Fertility Center, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, has said that about 50per cent of semen analysis done in the centre have issues, adding that 12 per cent of the semen samples that were examined have no sperm.

He also said that about 60 per cent Of the causes of infertility is either caused by the man or the man is contributing to it.

Ajayi, who stated this on Monday in Abuja, said although the exact cause of the issues are not known but there are alot of factors that are involved.

He highlighted some of the factors as environmental factors, global warming, lifestyle; alcohol, tobacco, cocaine, use of anabolic steroids by sportsmen, putting cell phones and laptops on the laps and so on.

Also, jobs like okada riding, truck driving for a long distance, working in fuel stations and paint factories, he added.

Speaking on Invitro Fertilisation (IVF) myths, Ajayi said against the belief by some people that IVF babies are not normal for the fact that they call them test tube babies, IVF babies are actually normal babies, adding that there are alot of IVF babies in the world today.

On surrogacy, he advocated against commoditisation of babies, saying alot of people are now taking surrogacy even when they don’t need it while explaining that surrogacy is needed by people who either don’t have uterus or have medical condition that will not allow them to carry a baby at that time.

“You see, so many people taking surrogacy, probably don’t even understand the implication of some of the decisions they are taking or they are comfortable trying to commoditise babies.

“It’s not only doctors that are doing surrogacy now, even non doctors are now doing surrogacy, it’s like the way to make money now,” he said.

The fertility expert therefore, urged practitioners to stand against the commoditisation of babies, saying “babies are sacred and that is what we have sworn to as medical practitioners.”