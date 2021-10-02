The Ini Ememobong Foundation in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Uyo Metropolis, Akwa Ibom State, has donated over 800 school uniforms to students and several new fabrics to teachers of Union Secondary School in Ibiaku, Ibiono Ibom local aovernment area of the state.

The donation, which took place Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the school premises, had students and teachers expressing excitement as they took turns to collect their new set of ready-made school uniforms, while thier teachers went home with several new fabrics.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, who is the chairman of the Ini Ememobong Foundation, said that the gesture was in line with the free and compulsory education policy by the state government as well as one of the Foundation’s core mandates, which he said was rendering humanitarian services to members of the public in order to make the society a better place.

According to Comr. Ememobong, who is also the President of Rotary Club of Uyo Metropolis, “This gesture is in support of what the State Governor Mr. Udom Emmanuel is doing in the education sector. Government can not do it alone, therefore, people must rise to the occasion, and Rotary Club International realised that a long time ago and rose to the occasion globally.

“Her Excellency, the First Lady of our state is also very passionate about the girl-child-education, and the upholding of the dignity of the girl-child, therefore, this project is done to complement what she is doing for humanity through her NGO, FEYREP, so that our daughters can continue to look beautiful even in their school uniforms.”

Speaking, the District Governor of Rotary District 9142, Dr. Okey Okonkwo, said that the collaboration had further helped the Club to attain milestone achievements in its humanitarian services to the people.

He said, “I am particularly thrilled by the number of the beneficiaries this single collaboration has been able to touch, and I want to commend the Ini Ememobong Foundation for this show of love to the students, because I know that this would go a long way to enhance their welfare.”

Earlier, the Commissioner also led members of Rotary Club of Uyo Metropolis on a courtesy visit to the Department of History and International Studies at the University of Uyo, where he instituted and also presented a cheque of N400,000 Rotary Peace Scholarship for Peace and Conflict Resolutions for Master’s and Doctorate candidates studying in the department.

He said the Scholarship Award was instituted to help train people who would serve as qualified conflict managers, in order to restore peace in areas where their services would be most needed.

“We at Rotary believe that we can take local actions that can affect the international communities, therefore there is no reason for a department like this, which is known for chuning out bright students not to have an instituted programme that would enable us to sponsor research in vital areas of human existence, and I sincerely hope that with this effort, more research would be carried out in Conflict Resolutions,” he said.

The Rotary President also made a brief stop-over at the Uyo correctional facility of the Nigerian Correctional Service, off Wellington Bassey Way; where he facilitated the payment and enrolment of 17 female and five male inmates, currently serving various jail terms at the correctional facility, for the 2022 West African Senior School Certificate Examination.