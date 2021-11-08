Nigerian indigenous motor manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) will lead other top players in the nation’s automotive industry to the Alaghodaro Summit 2021, scheduled to take place between November 12 and 14, in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee, Alaghodaro 2021, Crusoe Osagie, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin City, said all is set for the hosting of the fifth edition of the annual investment summit.

The summit, themed, ‘Edo of Our Dreams: Building a Sustainable Future,’ which is to be held at different venues across Benin City, is aimed at consolidating on years of building a vibrant private sector-led economy by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, showcasing investment opportunities and engendering economic prosperity in the state.

According to Osagie, “Edo State, under Governor Godwin Obaseki, in the last five years, has witnessed tremendous progress as the government has enacted people-centric reforms and executed life-transforming projects targeted at developing the state and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

“This is the basis on which investors have continued to throng into the state to benefit from the business-friendly environment provided by the government. This year’s Alaghodaro Summit presents yet another opportunity for investors to harness the rich business potentials of the state.”

He further stated, “We are glad to announce that Innoson Motors will be leading other top players in the automotive sector to this year’s Alaghodaro Summit to benefit from Edo State. The government is already in talks with the indigenous automobile manufacturing company in converting PMS cars to CNG, leveraging the availability of electricity in the state, as we are aware of its positive impact on the state’s and nation’s economy. This is also seeing that the Edo Auto Park is being developed in the state.

“Our youths are also going to benefit in this regard as they will be trained on various skills including panel beating, auto-mechanics, painting, and electrical installation, among others.”

“The summit will be a win-win situation for our burgeoning investors and the state and its people. All is set to ensure a stimulating outing this year as we have lined up exciting programmes to create memories in the minds of attendees, including the investment summit, commissioning of select projects, the mega youth concert, a golf tournament, praise night, among others,” Osagie added.