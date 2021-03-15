By Bidon Mibzar, Abuja

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has described Innovation as a viable tool that will aid in the delivery of a world class civil service for the nation.

The head of service who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Ibiene Roberts at the opening ceremony of a sensitization workshop for staff of Service Innovation/ Divisions inthe OHCSF and MDAs, yesterday in Abuja, said that Innovation has gained global interest as an effective tool for problem solving, improving businesses as well as corporate governance and scaling up service quality and delivery.

Yemi-Esan revealed that due to the determination of the Federal Government to bring about rapid transformation in the Service, through the OHCSF, a number of conscious steps were put in place to support and sustain innovation in the Nigerian Public Service. She said this workshop was organized to build capacity of officers, especially those in the Innovation Department.

“This workshop was organized to sensitize and build capacity of the officers who will effectively deliver on the mandate of the new Department/Divisions with the basic skills and capacity to handle the enormous task ahead of them, among other objectives. In this regard, I wish to reemphasize the importance and cardinal role of the Innovation Department and Divisions which is to act as a catalyst in our new vision and drive towards A New Civil Service. In our ongoing stewardship, we have been working closely with key partners and stakeholders towards making the Service function better. Of course this is a sure way of ensuring the sustainable socio-economic development of Nigeria and a much brighter public service of our dreams”.

While calling on the participants to leverage on the knowledge and experiences of their counterpart divisions, she said the Service Innovation Department/Service Innovation Divisions are to provide the platform for promoting and harnessing high impact/transformative innovative solutions for the benefit of the Service.