A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Mr Goddy Akpama has applauded Governor Ben Ayade’s handling of security issues in the state.

He said in a statement he released in Calabar that Cross River is now one of the safest states in the country where people sleep with their eyes closed.

Akpama therefore, wants other state governors to copy Ayade’s methods in tackling insecurity in their states.

According to him, “news of insecurity across Nigeria has gained currency in recent times with terrorism, banditry, armed robberies, kidnapping, rape, ritual killings etc, topping the headlines.

“These societal vices seemed to have spiralled out of control in most parts of the country after the #Endsars protest that almost brought the country to its knees.

“Surprisingly, Cross River State which was one of the worst hit by the #Endsars protest and accompanying crime wave is at the moment one of the safest places to be in Nigeria.

“Now, across the state, people can sleep with their doors open and their eyes closed, as they are more assured of their security now than any other time.”

He attributed this in part to the setting up of a crime bursting outfit, Operation Akpakwu, by the governor, which has given criminals, especially kidnappers and armed robbers a bloody nose in recent months.

“The effectiveness of the security outfit directly under the watch of Governor Ayade who is the Chief Security Officer of the state has led to the busting of the dens of some of these criminals who have been arrested and prosecuted, if not gunned down during shootouts with a few of them that had violently resisted arrest.

“Added to these measures, is the confiscation and demolition of houses and business premises and other tangible properties owned or directly linked to anyone arrested for kidnapping and armed robbery in particular.

“The frequency which suspected rapists have been tried and convicted when found guilty is a testimony that Governor Ayade, whose wife is a champion of the protection and empowerment of the girl child and women, has zero tolerance for such illicit act of uncontrolled and stray libidos.”

Continuing, he said “despite harboring the largest rainforest in Nigeria and harbouring international boundaries with Cameroun from the maritime areas in south to montane vegetation stretching hundreds of kilometres, the issue of invasion by insurgents, be they local or foreign herdsmen and militants, is completely nonexistent.

“The Ayade administration had long used ingenious methods to handle the situation whenever there were indications of such possibilities.”