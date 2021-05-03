BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi at the Weekend decried the dimension insecurity has taken in the country, just as he insisted that bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly of violence.

Adeyemi, who disclosed this in Lagos during the 51st birthday celebration of Aare onakakanfo of YorubaLand, Iba Gani Adams, said that the monopoly of violence supposed to be concentrated in the government but regrettably that was not the case.

The monarch, however, charged the Federal Government to be proactive in ensuring that the southwest is safe for residents.

“The monopoly of violence must be concentrated in government but regrettably we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly of violence than the government which is the reason why we are in this current situation” .

Oba Adeyemi also commended the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, adding that Adams has truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine.

The Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, in Ile-Ife Oba Adewole Adedire, who represented the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, extolled the virtues of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, saying the traditional institution in southwest will always support the Aare Gani Adams in ensuring that the southwest is safe.

While expressing his appreciation to all the guests and dignitaries that graced the occasion, Iba Gani Adams said that COVID-19 pandemic didn’t allow him to have an elaborated celebrations last year when he turned 50 but today he is happy to celebrate his 51st birthday anniversary in a grand style.