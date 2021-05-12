SUNDAY ISUWA writes on the implication of the seeming resort to political sentiment by federal lawmakers over the security crisis in the country.

There is a little doubt that Nigeria is in a state of war. The killings, kidnappings and attacks on security men and their facilities across the country tell this much.

Many watchers expected Nigerian leaders to unite on this score but they seem to have pitched their tents along political party lines. Interestingly, the National Assembly also caught the bug.

There was an expectation that the lawmakers would close ranks and tackle the crisis with a united front much like their US counterparts did recently.

When the Capital Hill in the United States was invaded by protesters, lawmakers spoke in unison. They condemned the act without not minding their party affiliations.

But no sooner than the APC-led federal government and PDP engaged in brickbats over the security situation than the issue came up at the National Assembly.

Although the lawmakers more often than not unite in approving funds for the military in the fight against insurgency, discussion at the upper legislative branch, since the beginning of this Assembly, has always been tilted towards partisanship and political interest.

Still, an early indication that the current spate of insecurity would pitch lawmakers against themselves along party lines emerged when the red chamber deliberated on the capture of over 50 communities in Niger State by the Boko Haram terrorists.

Sen Smart Adeyemi (APC, Kogi West), in an emotional frenzy, implored his colleagues not to remain silent anymore over the poor state of security in the country which is claiming lives.

But not even his tears as he spoke stopped Sen Remi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central) from scolding him for ‘attacking’ the government as if he was an opposition member.

This scenario heralded the broader partisan dimension to the security crisis in the National Assembly.

Concerned by the state of affairs, the minority caucus of the National Assembly decried the ineptitude and inability of the APC-led government to arrest the nation’s drift to anarchy.

The opposition lawmakers recalled that the APC-led government, at inception and during campaigns prior to 2015 elections, promised to deal with security challenges within their tenure.

“Sadly and most unfortunately, from 2015 to date, rather than resolving the security situation, the APC-led federal government had rather broaden the security challenges,” chairman of the opposition caucus who is also the minority leader of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe said.

He said from the problems of the North East, insecurity has spread to other parts of the country.

“Miffed by the position of their colleagues, APC Caucus of the Senate, rising in defence of the president, said the opposition has gone too far.

“We in the APC Caucus totally reject the many incorrect statements contained in the said press release. Indeed, we are quite aware of the role of the opposition in any democracy. However, the statement by the PDP Caucus has gone too far given the good working relationship in the 9th Assembly and especially with the Minority Caucus,” chairman of the APC caucus who doubles as Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi said.

The caucus said in all their deliberations the Senate including the minority had discussed exhaustively in a very robust, transparent and patriotic flavour to arrive at their concrete resolutions.

“Similarly, Mr President had always made statements to Nigerians on all major security incidents and assuring Nigerians and indeed the international community that he would continue to do his best in making sure that the security challenges are tackled head-on.”

The APC members called on their opposition colleagues and all Nigerians to join hands with them as they proffer solutions to the hydra-headed security challenges.

The altercation by the lawmakers, according to some Nigerians, is in bad taste considering the fact that the country needs a solution to the rising insecurity.

Elder statesman and the immediate past secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Mr Anthony Sani told LEADERSHIP that the opposition lawmakers should perish the thought about impeaching the president on the basis of performance.

“When some opposition legislators contemplate impeachment of Mr President, nobody would say they are not using their rights as provided in the constitution, to wit, that when Mr President runs foul of the constitution significantly, it is the responsibility and tasks of the legislators to call him to order by way of impeachment.

“And in doing so, the legislators must note that impeachment is often,a result of specific criminal offense which must be well articulated and clearly spelt out.

“What most Nigerians would not accept is the promotion of the idea that because the opposition members are not satisfied with the performance of Mr President, they are at liberty to resort to impeachment in blithe disregard for the provisions in the constitution,” Sani said.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP also, the executive director of Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said it is very disheartening to see the country going through multiple crises and that the people that are supposed to address it are rather tolerating the matter.“The solution is not felt because people that are supposed to ensure the system works are cut off with a game,” Rafsanjani said of the disagreement over insecurity at the National Assembly.

“Politicians are the greatest beneficiary of democracy. The legislature doesnt appreciate how much Nigerians sacrificed to ensure the enthronement of democracy. Therefore, in some cases, that is the reason why they are unable to take non partisan decisions to help the country,” Rafsanjani said.According to him, “democracy is not about looting, democracy is not about creating insecurity, democracy is not about mediocre taking over and destroying a system they inherited. It’s about carrying out a developmental programme.

“Unfortunately, the politicians we have both at local and at the national levels are not helping matters. On issues of national interest, politicians should not tow lines of partisanship.“Learning from what happened recently in America, we expected that politicians and the legislature in particular would be more united in the interest of Nigeria in tackling insecurity issues and not in solidarity with party or ethnic or religious or geographical consideration. They must work for the overall interest of Nigeria,” Rafsanjani said.The executive director, Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER), Frank Tietie, describes the engagement between the two parties as shameful and selfish.

“They will rather play politics with everything. The security of Nigerians should not be a matter that is politicised to the extent of trying to gain political advantage.

“The brickbat between the two major parties last week is just an example of how selfish political parties are. They don’t know when to draw the line in order to throw away party differences and approach a sensitive national matter of that nature from a non partisan stand point,” he said.

The concern remains that the partisan approach to the security crisis by the lawmakers will not avail much not just for the return of normalcy but for the needed unity in the long run. Meanwhile, the ordinary Nigerian will have to suffer the impact of the deplorable situation more.