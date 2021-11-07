Worried by the growing insecurity associated with transportation in Nigeria, TreepzNG has introduced an App for booking system to ease travelling, tracking and identification challenges facing commuters.

Speaking at the launch of the App in Abuja, the chief executive and co-founder of the company, Onyeka Akumah, said the organisation would provide options for over 20 million people who travel daily to purchase tickets from from the App safely and reliable just like in the aviation sector.

He said the app (Treepz) will allow commuters to book the cheapest city ride within Nigeria and said the app was recently launched in Ghana.

According to him, “Treepz, formerly known as Plentywaka, is Nigeria`s first and largest bus aggregator network. We boast of over 50 million brand reach (including eyes from the international audience).

“Over 300 bus routes within our network, and over 50,000 completed rides since April.

“TreepzNg is a technology transport company aims at building the largest share mobility startup in West Africa,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Abuja City manager of the company, Charles Odiachi, said the TreepzNG was ready to partner with interested transport companies to boost their services.

He said the Treepz would integrate other interested transport companies into its platform to offer opportunities and increase their sales and revenue.

According to him, Treepz will train any interested companies ready to partner with them on how to make better use of the platform to increase sales and offer regular technical support.