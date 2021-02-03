By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

A former special assistant to the President, Dr Umar Ardo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to summon a national council of state meeting over the ethnic tensions arising from the security crisis in the country.

Ardo who was aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State, also urged the president to act fast to address the security crisis before the nation plunges into a conflagration.

The former lecturer at the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State, said the silence and apparent inaction of government on this simmering calamity is disastrous, and therefore no longer tolerable.

He said “the rampant acts of lawlessness, kidnappings and killings being perpetrated by mostly Fulani herdsmen all over the place, and the irresponsible and provocative statements coming from the various so-called Miyetti Allah groups, and the morbid attacks and horrific vilification and demonization of the Fulbe people by other ethnic nationalities across the country, President Mohammadu Buhari needs to immediately convene a meeting of the National Council of State, and then an all encompassing national conference to discuss and conclusively resolve a looming catastrophe and hovering dark clouds, if Nigeria is to survive as an entity.”

He lamented that videoclips blaming, castigating, threatening and even attacking the Fulanis as villains and enemies of the nation has become common place.

“While it is a fact that some Fulani herdsmen have over the years constituted themselves into societal danger as kidnappers, robbers, rapists, etc., however, traditional political opponents of the Fulanis and ethnic extremists have also seized this unfortunate situation to set the nation against the Fulani ethnic group and the caliphate establishment as a whole to achieve their iniquitous political objectives.

“Steadily, they are getting the noose tighten around the necks of the Fulanis. All over the country the Fulanis are being killed, even as they kill also. The situation is going beyond kidnappings, robberies and murders, to ethnic cleansing and genocide. With the latest happenings in the South West and the South East, the situation of the country is reaching a tipping point.

“The silence and apparent inaction of government on this simmering calamity is itself disastrous, and therefore no longer tolerable. I call on President Buhari, and all Nigerians of good standing, to act immediately and call everyone to order or there will soon be massive mobilizations of militias of all major ethnic nationalities, including the Fulanis, for a war of mutual attrition; and then the situation will completely go out of control.

“While we all pray to God Almighty against that happening, it is however the sole duty of the government to act proactively to prevent such a situation. For President Buhari and his government, silence and inaction are no longer golden,” he said.