BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna And TUNDE OGUNTOLA, Abuja

Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said for the 2023 general elections to hold, the federal government must intensify efforts at addressing the pervasive insecurity and the consumption of illicit drugs and other dangerous substances.

The coalition spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, in a statement he released to the media, said the general expectation is that the government would end the daunting security challenges that characterised the year 2021.

He said, “In the North especially, the government should, with the entire national resolve behind its efforts, work to achieve final disengagement, disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and reconstruction within the next few months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Suleiman said unless this is done as quickly as possible, the 2023 elections would be greatly threatened and that would in turn affect the nation’s democratic progress and set the country back several decades.

“It is also expected that the federal government would review and improve the current structure of the national security assets, increase the number of boots on ground, improve the quality of equipment and greater synergy with the communities,” Suleiman said.

The CNG said state governments in the North must get off their high horse and listen to advice, design a uniform approach to the situation with the full involvement of the communities.

The coalition warned that the drug situation in the North was one of the most serious social and security challenges facing Nigeria today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fact that the problem is insidious and not readily apparent is the more reason why it should be seen as an existential matter that needs to be addressed and tackled robustly and defeated once for all.

“No nation can aspire to greatness or seek to remain secure and safe when its youth and the productive segments of society are left to indulge in self-destructive practices like drug and substance abuse.

“Serious challenges such as the ones we are faced with ought not be treated with the level of levity and condescension shown by the governors of the affected northern states, nor should they be seen as affecting only one region or state or, for that matter, one ethnic group or the other. On the contrary, such challenges are cross-national issues that affect every one of us regardless of where we live or come from,” he said.

The CNG spokesperson added that the security problem must be confronted collectively with the entire will and resolve of the people behind the effort if we are to build on the current successes by our gallant troops in the North East and more recently in the endangered communities and forests of northern Nigeria.

“Failure to do so will undoubtedly mean that every effort made in isolation will defeat all the endeavours and render the task of ending the crisis more difficult and futile. Every one of us must, therefore, become a stakeholder and a committed actor in this struggle to free our society and our country of this debilitating problem,” he said.