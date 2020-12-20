Residents of the afore- mentioned suburbs in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) are now living in fears following the constant armed robbery attacks on them. Specifically, these robbers who in most cases arm themselves with machetes , guns, jackknives, sticks and other dangerous weapons invade homes, shops, isolated housing estates and new sites to rob and cart away, prepaid meters, phones, Tele-vision sets, cash, wristwatches and pieces of jewellery from victims.

These daredevil robbers in most cases inflict matchet cuts on security men employed by their victims or communities, tie them with ropes and even injure them. Narrating his ordeal, Yakubu Ahmed who resides in Angwan-Ha- kimi, a community under Orozo, Karshi Road, in FCT said: ‘’For the first few months that I moved into this area, the place was calm and crime free, except for the December period when the security situation seldom becomes a little bit tensed.

I only discovered then that most houses are burgled during festive periods , especially during Christ- mas and New Year eve when most residents go to church for thanks- giving. ‘’Last year December for instance, my neighbour’s house was almost emptied by burglars when they went for New Year eve cross over service.

At the moment , there is a generalise in burglary attacks. The burglars do steal car batteries, burgle people’s houses through windows or door without occupants noticing it. Most of them steal items left carelessly outside too” The 40-year-old landlord who told LEADERSHIP Sunday that he was subjected to psychological torture after robbers who invaded his home carted away his N68, 000 mobile phone , laptops and other valuables said his family was left at the mercy of neighbours , friends and relatives who cartered for them untill he was paid salary. Another resident of the communi- ty, Mr Joseph Damilo who lamented that insecurity situation in AngwanHakimi became tense recently said, the people are now living in fear. “ In fact, the story about car battery theft is no longer news in my neigh- bourhood.”

According to Damilo: “ few months ago, a resident of this neigbourhood safely removed his car battery from his car before retiring to bed, guess what happened, he was astonished to discover the next morning that his car was stolen, all thanks to night star’s.

Perhaps what happened was that the robbers stole another resident’s car battery, fixed it and drove the car away. “You can imagine such a situation, even if one hears a car zoom- ing off in the middle of the night can you change anything? why would you want to bother checking, since you have disconnected your car of its battery and safely kept it inside your house. In fact, this is our sad story. “These thieves are just setting people backward nowadays. When they burgle your house, they take electronics and other valuables of their choice depending on their tar- get,” Damilo lamented.

He said: “ one ugly scenario hap- pened sometime ago when some bad boys attacked a man who was returning from work late at night. They disposed him of his belong- ings after still went ahead to cut off his palm.

“As it is now, we are no longer safe, we live in fear both at night and day time. Robbers operate so freely here as if we are living in a jungle. Sadly, on a daily basis, you see strange faces going across the river to smoke India-hemp unchecked. We have informed the police covering this area. But after arresting them, you will see the same person moving freely in the community again.” he said.

From the reports, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that Angwan-Ha- kimi untill the time of filing this report has remained a safe haven for armed robbers as well as for the sale/ consumption of illicit drugs. Corroborating Damilo’s claims, another resident who preferred an- onymity said :”right from the entry point of the community, boys selling different kinds of illegal substances, are seen walking freely, while others are seen smoking and doing other hard drugs openly.

Another resident, who gave her name as Mrs Sunshine said her apartment was burgled three weeks ago, specifically on a Sunday, while she and her family were in Church . Narrating her travail , she said: “I went to Church oh a Sunday morning with my family three weeks ago; my gate was securely locked; all windows were also locked and the burglaries too.

Surprisingly, we got back home at about 12: 00 pm to see our house burgled. Those wicked elements carted away almost everything inside my house – they took laptops which belonged to my children as well as phones that we didn’t take to church. All electron- ics in my house and so many oth- er valuable items were carted away.

They also broke our wardrobes and stole clothes and wrappers away. “My husband made official re- port after which they accompanied him to the house to see the extent of damage done to my family by the thieves. We have been living in fear lately, we dread that these wicked people now attack our community at will.”

Another resident who identified himself as Mr Ayo, whose house was burgled about three days to Mrs Sunshine’s, had this to say: My wife just went to the market at about 4: 00 pm, and by the time she got back around 6:30 pm, my house was al- ready burgled and our properties carted away. He said: “In this community, we don’t sleep at night, and we can- not rest during the day. Just with- in two hours that my wife went out to get some foodstuffs from Orozo Market, my house and that of my neighbour were already burgled. The burglars broke my window burglary to gain access into my apartment to commit this crime. Same with that of my neighbour.

“They came back again to break my neighbour’s house, and this time around, went away with more items,” Mr Ayo added. While calling on Nigeria Police to rescue their community from the heartless men of the underworld, another resident of Angwan-Haki- mi, Obosi Andy, narrated his own experience. “Some weeks ago, these criminals attacked my house, took everything they could carry, including the things my expectant wife and I bought in preparation for our baby’s arrival. They carted away every item as if they were helping me to pack out of my house. They only left a few heavy properties,” Andy said.

Andy said he is starting life afresh lamented that he is trying to replace the items meant for the baby He said, “In this area, we usually see strangers roaming around the street, and we are suspecting they are the ones that usually return to hurt us.” Andy, however, called on the federal government, FCT minister, AMAC chairman, and the Nigeria Police Force to come to their res- cue. He said: “We are afraid this in- security situation is getting really bad. Our area used to be free of crime until a few years ago when it started like a child’s play, and now, it has grown to a full-fleshed source of concern for us, because we live in fear here.

“When you go out leaving your children at home, you are not sure what would have happened before you get back to the house. We need urgent help here because these crimnals are operating with ease in this place,’’ he said. Also, at Nyanya , Kubwa, Lugbe and One Man Village, unlike the case of Angwan-Hakimi, those who rob them are mostly cult boys who have developed new tactics to rob passersby, shop owners and resi- dents of their belongings. LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that these group of boys uses the Lagos One Million Boys mode of operation .

They troop out armed with weapons and walk around the streets to rob passers-by, shops, and homes, dis- possessing anyone on the sight of their valuables while others scam- per for safety. These attacks are mostly carried out by young adults with masks be- tween the ages of 15 and 25 years, numbering between 20 to 25.

Most of such attacks are carried out at relaxation joints, betting shops and supermarkets, where they cart away phones, money and even injure those who dared to confront or attempt to resist them. According to an eyewitness, while carrying out their operations, they repeatedly chant songs and communicate in ways like that of cult groups. The latest attack occurred in an area called Dantata Quarters in Mararaba, which shares a boundary with Nyanya around 8: 30 pm.

The fear and volume of injuries they inflicted on innocent victims forced shop owners to scamper for their lives as they also locked up their shops. A victim of the attack which oc- cured at Dantata Quarters, a boundary community with Nyanya, Donatus Stephen, who owns a shop in the affected area said it was unfortunate that he was attacked by robbers on his birthday. “I own a shop here. It happened some minutes past 9 pm.

The day coincided with my birthday, I was inside the shop and I heard a noise, I thought that the street boys had is- sues among themselves as they of- ten do, but when I came out, I saw a group of boys armed with machetes, daggers, guns, and sticks.

‘’They came to my shop and pushed me inside and ordered me to bring out my phone and money. I asked them who they were and immediately they started hitting me and when I tried to defend myself, one of them stabbed me on the back and I fainted for about two hours un- til my brother came to take me to the hospital before I got revived.

He said: “They were young adults between the ages of 15 and 25 years, numbering over 20 and all armed, and speaking in a language a layman couldn’t understand. As they were robbing, they were also shouting “thief-thief” confusing residents.’’ In One Man Village thieves do come out in their numbers to rob shop owners and others of their be- longings, said Emeka Obi.

’While on my way home, I met these boys and they started speak- ing through among themselves but I couldn’t understand them, and they told me to give them my phone and wallet. I did, and they allowed me to go home.

Till date, I don’t have money to buy a new phone. It is also common here to buy a used phone, but you can unknowingly buy a stolen phone which can lead to your arrest,’’ he said. In One Man Village there are also increasing cases of burglary.

The burglars tend to have devised new means to beat security measures put in place. They now use sticks instead of rods, LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that these burglars forcefully break into people’s homes by vehemently removing the door or window barricades without the targeted victim waking up from sleep Most of the burglars’ LEADER-SHIP Sunday gathered do gain access to the house of their target by scaling the fence to remove car batteries and other valuables in the car such as car stereo, generators and gas cylinders.

Other residents whose homes were burgled told LEADERSHIP Sunday that they are thankful to God that they escaped the home invasion without being hurt as the burglars could have decided to do anything with them while they innocently slept through the incidence.

Earlier this month, at least six houses in an estate at One Man Village were burgled by thieves. One of the residents, Nnodim Johnson, was quoted as saying that the victims were woken up from sleep “dizzy, with headaches, vomiting and stinging throats.”

Another group, however, believes that the robbers use a substance known as sleeping gas, to send their victims to sleep while they robbed them. A security expert, Mr Bona Mad- uafokwa blamed the increased rate of burglary and other crimes in the country on lack of accountability, youth restiveness and unemploy- ment. Maduafokwa advised residents to be more security conscious by fortifying their homes with safety doors and locks and where possible, they should reside in gated communities.

The security expert explained that doors and locks are one of the first steps that will make any home more difficult to enter. He said burglars will simply bypass any home if it re- quires too much effort for them to gain entrance.

According to him, ‘’Most burglars go through the front, back doors. This is why it is important to invest in quality doors and locks which will give burglars hard time or no entry into your home.’’ He, however, averred that bur- glary is a frightening and dangerous crime that can leave its victims trau- matised for a long time as it comes in any form of home invasion, where robbers force their way into an occu- pied home or an apartment to commit robbery.

Meanwhile, the FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah said the police recently arrested 12 no- torious members of two rival cult groups who had been terrorising Apo and its environs. The police spokesman said the arrest of the suspects was sequel to police intelligence report gathered af- ter a recent violent clash between the Aiye and Arobaga confraternities at Apo which left some casual- ties. The suspects nabbed in connection with the violent clash are Sunday Ogbodo, Peter Chinedu, Nonso Nnaji, Chukwuebuka Okoye, Jude Ezeh, and Agha Henry. Others are Ndubisi John, Johnson Victor, Eme- ka Joseph, Ikenna Ejike, aka Goril- la, Fredric Emeje and Michael Oma- liko. Manzah said, “The arrested suspects have also been identified through credible police intelligence as the masterminds of most of the violent cult clashes in the area.” He also assured FCT residents of the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property