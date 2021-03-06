Following the fear of insecurity among students in Abuja schools, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it has introduced routine strategic school security system, known as School Security Guidelines Watch (SSGW), to ensure the safety of students.

Acting director of administration and finance, FCTA Education Secretariat, Mallam Leramoh Abdulrazaq, who disclosed this at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, yesterday, explained that reports of insecurity of schools in some neighbouring states of the FCT, necessitated the need to take proactive measures to secure schools in the territory.

Abdulrazaq noted that although, no security breach has been recorded in the FCT, the administration would not leave any stone unturned to ensure a safe learning and teaching environment in FCT schools.

In a statement signed by the assistant director, (Information) in the secretariat, Kabiru Musa, and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend, in Abuja, yesterday, the acting director assured parents, guardians and stakeholders of the safety of their children and wards in FCT schools.

He reiterated the commitment of the secretariat to continue to place the safety of the students and staff as its key priority, adding that the administration is not unmindful of emerging challenges and it would respond to such situations appropriately.