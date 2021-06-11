A delegation of the Federal Government and the South-East stakeholders including governors of the region on Friday met in Enugu over the insecurity challenges confronting the country especially in the eastern part of the country.

The delegation, which was led by the Defence Minister, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), held a meeting with the South-East stakeholders and heads of security agencies at the Enugu Government House.

According to Magashi, the issues raised at the meeting included the instability and criminality affecting the country in general.

“We are happy to have discussed the ones that are peculiar to this part of the country.

“We agreed that there are fundamental issues that need to be addressed which include the herders conflict should be seen from the perspective of national interest to find a solution that will stop the menace all over the country.

“Also, the problem of marginalisation which I think is well accepted but private discussion will continue after we might have met the president to see the grievances,” Magashi said.

For his part, the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum and Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, thanked the Federal Government’s delegation for their concern towards the insecurity in the zone.

According to him, “Our people are excited with this commitment and sacrifices and we thank you so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Umahi disclosed that the stakeholders discussed issues of open grazing, stating that they informed the Federal Government delegation that each state of the region has laws in respect to the ban.

Umahi, however, informed the delegation that the Southeast Ebube Agu regional security outfit, is the only recognised security outfit in the zone.

Umahi insisted that those who engaged in hate speech from the region were not speaking for the region, adding that they are doing their best to ensure that normalcy return to the zone.

He restated that the South-East leaders condemned the killing of security men, innocent citizens and the burning of the government facilities in the zone.