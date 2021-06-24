Federal government says it will digitalise intelligence gathering and monitoring to check the security challenges facing the country.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, dropped the hint in Abuja yesterday when he said the digitalisation of intelligence gathering and monitoring is the best approach if the country must come out of the present security challenges.

Aregbesola said the world had gone past the manual process of operation as obtained in Nigeria, adding that he would ensure maximum capacity building for digitalisation in the ministry and its agencies, even as he advised leaders to put in their best to overcome the security challenges facing the country to meet world digital standard.

Earlier, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Shuaib Belgore, said significant efforts had been made to digitalise operations in the ministry.

Belgore said the Electronic Data Management System which would ensure digitalisation of file records and implementation of the Human Resource Module of the IPPIS are set to take off in the ministry.

