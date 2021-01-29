Minister of aviation Hadi Sirika said the federal government is committed to resuscitating and ensuring functional airstrips all over the country to combat insecurity and boost commercial activities.

He stated this when a delegation sent by Emir of Hadejia and led by a former deputy governor of Jigawa State Ibrahim Hassan paid him a courtesy visit.

A statement signed by the press officer of the ministry, Sanni Datti, said while speaking specifically on Hadejia airstrip, the minister said many reasons have been given for the resuscitation of airstrips among which was historical purposes and to combat insecurity in the country.

According to the statement, Sirika said, “As we are faced by security challenges, citing functional airstrip in Hadejia will help in combating insecurity as the airstrip can be used by the Nigerian Air force, Police and of course, civil aviation.”

He further added that Hadejia once doubled as a centre of learning, trade and commerce in northern Nigeria.

“We are starting now by engaging aviation experts and consultants to come up with an assessment. In our plans, the airstrip is going to be managed in such a way that there is plan for future expansion in terms of landmass and commercial activities.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Senator Hassan told the minister that they were in his office to appreciate the ministry’s effort towards resuscitating Hadejia airstrip.

According to him, “The ministry had shown seriousness towards the rehabilitation of the airstrip by sending experts and consultants to conduct an assessment.”