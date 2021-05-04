Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has expressed concerns over the failure of Nigerian leaders to vehemently condemn the spate of criminality currently rocking the country but have chosen instead to engage in blame games.

He said instead of political and religious leaders giving criminality party and ethnic colouration, they should rise in unison to condemn the act as patriots.

“The genuine reaction of every well meaning and patriotic leader should be that of outrage and condemnation against violent crimes before looking for whom to blame”,the governor said, while fielding questions from journalists in Owerri at the weekend.

Senator Uzodimma said it was worrisome that some leaders have continued to play the ostrich in the face of rising cases of crime in the country.

According to him, by keeping quiet or laying the blame on either President Muhammadu Buhari or the APC, these leaders create the impression that only government and the APC should fight criminality.

He regretted that those who were politicising the insecurity in the land were unwittingly creating an enabling platform for division in the country and also buoying the criminals to exploit the division among the political class.

He advised aggrieved politicians not to toe the line of violence and desist from any action that will heat up the polity or lead to loss of lives and property for political gains.

He said it was unfortunate that even those who have access to the presidency have chosen the media to lambast the government instead of passing vital information to the government on ways to tackle insecurity.

He however, commended President Buhari for refusing to be distracted by the cacophony of blame especially from opposition politicians.

He said by remaining focused in seeking solutions to the current problems, the president has demonstrated uncommon leadership traits befitting his office.

He appealed to the political and religious leaders to moderate their utterances so as not to create the impression that criminality is the product of APC, adding that the fight against insecurity has to be a collective responsibility of both the government and the governed. The governor insisted that criminality has no political party and it spares no one which makes it the duty of leaders to condemn it unequivocally and to proffer solutions as well.

He also advised ordinary Nigerians to be personally involved in the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping or other violent crimes by sharing intelligence with security agencies who naturally will protect their identities.