BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

A group under the aegis of Conference of Concerned Islamic Clerics (CCIC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s strategic moves to tackling insecurity in the country even as it called for the adoption of national dialogue as tool in achieving a vital peace in the country.

In a statement jointly signed by the national coordinator of the group, Sheikh Mohammed Adamu and national secretary, Mallam Ibrahim Bala Nasarawa, they appreciated President Buhari for his leadership style, saying they will continue to support his administration in order to achieve peace across the country.

According to the group, all the security challenges in the country today have both spiritual and physical causes that must be tackled from the same fronts.

“We wish to state that all these security problems in Nigeria today and the new threat we have in the country today have both spiritual and physical causes that must be tackled from the same fronts,” they said.

The added that they strongly believed that if immediate attention was given to their suggestions, Nigeria will be peaceful again.

“We suggest that there should be immediate convocation of a three-day national prayer for peace and unity of Nigeria,” it added.

According to the group,” This agitations, we strongly believe, is genuine and will go a long way in addressing so many challenges confronting the country.

“We, therefore, appeal to our dear president to ignore naysayers and go ahead to restructure the security apparatus across the country.

“The federal and state governments should convoke a national dialogue meeting across all states of the federation to include the elders, women and youths with the sole aim of deescalating the looming danger in the country.

“We enjoin authorities to engage key religious leaders across all religions and appeal to them to preach messages of peace, hope and one Nigeria in their various places of worship.

“We wish to also state that Mr President must empower the security agencies to go all out into our forests and dislodge the criminal militia herdsmen across the region.

“As a body, we enjoin the president to take our advice on a view to ending insecurity in the country,” the statement said.