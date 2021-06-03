Imo State Executive Council (SEC) presided over by the Governor Hope Uzodimma rose from its weekly meeting at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, yesterday and passed a vote of confidence on the governor over the way he has handled the security challenges in the state.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the meeting, the commissioner for information and strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, said that the council commended the governor’s efforts in facing the security challenges headlong and urged him to continue to remain focused and not be distracted by those who have decided to cause problems in the state.

The Exco in the same vein commended the security agencies for the way and manner they have confronted the security challenges in the past two weeks, especially their efforts in unravelling killers of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak and the continuing speedy investigations of such cases in the state.

Emelumba said the council appealed to the general public and political opponents in particular, to consider the interest of Imo people and refrain from creating unnecessary fear among their fellow citizens, insisting that “most people and or opponents of government now hide under IPOB to commit heinous crime for which Imo State is not known for.”