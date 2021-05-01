By Ejike Ejike |

Worried by the insecurity situation in the Southeast region and Anambra State in particular, the president-general of the Anambra State Towns (People) Association (ASTPA) FCT Abuja chapter, Arinze Anadu, has said that the situation is a cause for concern.

The newly elected ASTPA president said government needs to take decisive action in order to tackle the problem before it becomes a full-blown crisis.

He also called on the people of Anambra both home and abroad to desist from anything that would bring untold hardship to the people of the state.

Speaking on the activities of ASTPA, Anadu, who emerged victorious after securing 265 votes to beat his closest rival in the election, said he would work hard to promote the welfare of his people.

The native of Ezinifite in Aguata local government area Anambra State, said his vision was to reposition the association for the betterment of his people.

The president-general also said during his three years at the helms of affairs of ASTPA, he would ensure that cultural values and all activities that will showcase and project Anambra state in good light will be given proper attention.

The Psychology graduate of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who has also worked in the banking industry before venturing into private business, succeeds Engr. Iyke Ilonofor.

He said he will build on the foundation already laid by his predecessors and take ASTPA to greater heights where the dreams of the founding fathers will be achieved.

LEADERSHIP reports that ASTPA is an apolitical umbrella body of all communities in Anambra State residing in Abuja formed for the purpose of protecting unity and the cultural values of Anambra State.