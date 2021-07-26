Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, has said that insecurity in Rivers State and some other parts of the country was exaggerated by the media.

This is as he hinted that political stability of Nigeria remains a key factor for Korean companies willing to invest in Nigeria.

Young-Chae, who spoke at the weekend when he paid a courtesy visit on Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt, explained that contrary to negative media reports, he felt safe visiting Rivers, Bayelsa, Adamawa, Ogun and others states in the country.

The envoy said, “I visited Bayelsa State. The other day, I visited Adamawa State and Ogun State and it seems to me the security situation is in a way exaggerated. In most places, I feel safe. But the media coverage is often exaggerated and makes matters worse.

“The biggest concern for Korean companies is political stability. So, political stability is key for Korean companies to decide to invest in Nigeria. We want to see continuous political stability in Nigeria and that is what I have seen here (Rivers).”

While commending Wike for his able leadership over the years, Young-Chae, said: “We have seen enormous progress in Rivers State in terms of infrastructure. I salute your able leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Korea was seeking more economic cooperation with Rivers State and the rest of the country in the areas of construction, oil, gas, agriculture, fishery and even cosmetic, medicine, pharmaceutical products.

He declared his readiness to help Nigerian companies penetrate into Korean and East Asian markets which combined Gross Domestic Product (GDP) now surpass that of Europe and North America respectively.

Responding, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike commended the Korean Ambassador for his pragmatic and objective analysis of the security situation in Rivers State.

Wike said, “Let me sincerely thank you for saying clearly that the issue of insecurity is being exaggerated. People pay the media to carry negative publicity against states. Nobody will deny the fact of the problem we are facing in the country today and also the world in general.”

The governor disclosed that prior to the takeoff of the $10 billion NLNG Train 7 project, he held meetings with the managing director of Daewoo and Saipem and they were quite satisfied with the level of security in the state.

He said, “Rivers State is one of the safest states in this country today. Get the security statistics from the police, from the State Security Services, from the military, they will tell you so. When people say Rivers State is one of the most unsafe states, you then ask them where did you get your statistics from?

ADVERTISEMENT

“You and I know if there is insecurity today, NLNG Train 7 cannot take place, because that is one of the biggest investments in this country today, $10 billion investment. Nobody can make that kind of investment in a state where there is so much insecurity.”