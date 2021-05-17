BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

The Speakers of Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Honourable Yusuf Zailani, has commenced plans towards engaging no fewer than 2,300 sportsmen and women across the 23 local government areas in Kaduna State.

Senior Special Adviser on youth, sports and culture to the Speaker, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen at the weekend in Kaduna after a meeting with sports stakeholders.

According to Ekene, the plan to engage the youths in sports and pay them monthly stipends is part of efforts to take the youths off the streets and positively get them busy.

“The beneficiaries will be engaged in different sports. But for now, the immediate concentration will be football, basketball, volleyball and athletics,” he disclosed.

The SSA said that the Speaker, who is concerned about the dwindling fortunes of the North in sports, appointed him to see how they can revitalize the sector and assured that he will see to the actualization of the dream.

“Take a look at the just concluded National Sports Festival (NSF) for instance, you see athletes from Kaduna State winning medals for other states,” he said.

Ekene explained that they will be bringing together key stakeholders to sit and draw a road map on how the North will be reckoned with in Sports.

“You are all part of the stakeholders, we need to join hands and achieve this together,” he added.

He further said, on the overall sports development in the North, they will work with State Ministries of Sports across the Northern States to positively transform sports in the region.

“We will work hand in hand with the Ministry of Sports Development Kaduna State and other states in the North,” he added.

He hinted that critical stakeholders in the State will be brought on board to help in driving the dream until it becomes a reality, he said.