A former minority whip of the House of Representatives and Member representing Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State, Rep Umar Yakubu Barde, has urged the Federal Government to lift the ban on the use of firearms in the country and allow individuals to possess the license to bear arms for self-defence.

Barde, who made the call on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the incessant bandit attacks on his constituency at the National Assembly, said government has failed his constituents, hence Nigerians should be allowed to defend themselves.

“On the issue of use arms, I think the time has come, we should legalise gun, so that if you know that I have a gun and you’re coming to attack me, all I need is to have better training over you, you have AK-47 and I also have AK-47, if I have better training than you, I will kill you.

“I, Hon Yakubu Barde, I am calling that government should unban guns, let all Nigerians have a gun like phones. But before that, let us be very careful also, the necessary machinery should be put in place to make sure that if anybody commit a crime with the gun, let justice catch up with such a person,” he said.

Bade insisted that the government has failed as bandits now carry out attacks unhindered.

“I will speak for my constituency, as far as we are concerned the government has failed, the government has failed my constituents,” he insisted.

Barde also dismissed the idea of negotiating with bandits, saying, “I am not in support of negotiating with bandits because you’re emboldening them, you’re making them feel more important that even the government is afraid of them.

“Oh, you kill my brothers and you say the government should negotiate with you and empower you, so, me that you have killed my person, how do you want me to have confidence in the government? For me, I am with my governor who’s saying he won’t pay ransom. But like I said, maybe he didn’t need to say it. It is not everything that stomach knows that the mouth should say,” he added.

The lawmaker, who expressed worry about the unabated attacks in Kaduna State, also advised the government to seek help from foreign countries that are willing to assist Nigeria.

“Even developed countries seek help when they need it, why can’t we seek help from other countries, except there is something we are hiding. China had been building roads and rails in Nigeria, is that the only things they can do, is it just about their economic interest? I think we should seek help from those who are willing to help,” Barde stated.