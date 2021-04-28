ADVERTISEMENT

By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

Kano State government has directed parents of students of Bagauda Technical College to immediately evacuate their children from the school as it has ordered its closure.

This followed what it described as “disturbing security report.” Kano State government said the school is shut until further notice.

According to the state commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru who announced the closure, the action was taken in order to protect the lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the college.

In a statement by the state Ministry of Education yesterday, signed by Aliyu Yusuf, CPRO in the ministry and sent to LEADERSHIP, the commissioner urged parents to immediately evacuate their children from the college and wait for further directives.

“The commissioner further used the opportunity to express appreciation of the state government to parents/ guardians for their unflinching support and cooperation on government’s policies and directives especially on security related matters,” the statement reads.