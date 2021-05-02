ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

A gang of notorious kidnappers operating in Dekina local government area of Kogi State met their waterloo on Sunday when the Joint Taskforce of Neighborhood Watch, vigilantes, hunters and other security agents repelled the kidnappers leading to the death of some gang members and release of three captives.

Two of the kidnappers namely Monday Mimiko alias Aneni the law and Abu Billi alias Don German died during the crossfire, which ensued with the security personnel while two others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The security team also freed three persons kidnapped by the gang during the operation around Egume.

The criminal gang had been terrorising the Okura axis of Dekina LGA for years engaging in kidnapping and armed robbery.

Confirming the report, Dekina LGA chairman, Hon Ishaq Okolo, said he was aware of the operation, noting that the security operatives were acting on the instruction of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to fish out criminal elements wherever they are in the state.

Okolo, therefore, urged members of the public to give useful information about criminals to the security agencies, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure a crime-free society.